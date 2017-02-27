Hawaiian Airlines joins international climate change study
Hawaiian Airlines says it has become the first U.S. airline to join an international research project on climate change and air quality. The airline said Monday technicians recently installed equipment on one of its Airbus A330 airplanes that will collect atmospheric air samples from takeoff to landing and record key high-altitude greenhouse gas measurements.
