Hawaiian Airlines jet was forced to avoid Cessna on takeoff
" Officials say a Hawaiian Airlines jet carrying 130 people was forced this week to avoid a small plane that was taking off without clearance. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it launched an investigation and that the much smaller Cessna was taking off without clearance.
