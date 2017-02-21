'Goodbye, Racist!': Passengers Cheer As Unruly Man Gets Booted From Plane
A passenger was kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday for allegedly making racist comments about other travelers aboard United Airlines Flight 1118 from Chicago to Houston. The man, who has not been named, asked two passengers in traditional Pakistani clothes if they had a bomb, CBS station KHOU reported.
