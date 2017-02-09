GE Aviation hails $2 billion order fr...

GE Aviation hails $2 billion order from Singapore Airlines

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

GE Aviation said Singapore Airlines has announced an order valued at $2 billion to the company. The order is for 20 GE9X-powered Boeing 777-9 aircraft and five spare engines, the company said in an announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) 6 hr Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... 22 hr OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC