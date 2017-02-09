FY2018 EPS Estimates for WestJet Airl...

FY2018 EPS Estimates for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Lowered by Analyst

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

WestJet Airlines Ltd. - Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... 12 hr OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Virgin America Flight Attendants Jan 25 In word only 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC