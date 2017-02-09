FY2018 EPS Estimates for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Lowered by Analyst

WestJet Airlines Ltd. - Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64.

