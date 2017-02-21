Frontier announces new Springs flights, $49 tickets
Frontier Airlines flights from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle will begin in May. Photo by THE DENVER POST FILE Frontier Airlines announced Thursday it will launch nonstop flights in May from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle and Portland, Ore., the largest expansion of air service in Colorado Springs in more than a decade. "Passengers will no longer have to drive or fly to Denver to get our low fares," Daniel Shurz, a Frontier senior vice president, said during an interview after the flights were announced.
