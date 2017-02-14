Fmr LLC Sells 790,583 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC
Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 14,280,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 790,583 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 13
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC