Fmr LLC Sells 790,583 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 14,280,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 790,583 shares during the period.

