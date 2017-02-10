Flights resume at New Plymouth airpor...

Flights resume at New Plymouth airport after spell of bad weather

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Taranaki Daily News

Arrivals and departures out of New Plymouth airport have resumed after bad weather forced flights to be cancelled on Sunday night. Information on the Air New Zealand website detailed a short delay for the next inbound flight from Auckland but all the rest of the flights are due to leave on schedule at this stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 3 hr Flowerz7788 10
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC