Flights resume at New Plymouth airport after spell of bad weather
Arrivals and departures out of New Plymouth airport have resumed after bad weather forced flights to be cancelled on Sunday night. Information on the Air New Zealand website detailed a short delay for the next inbound flight from Auckland but all the rest of the flights are due to leave on schedule at this stage.
