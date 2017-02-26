First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $961,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Fri
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC