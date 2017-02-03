Dip in profits for Ryanair 'exacerbat...

Dip in profits for Ryanair 'exacerbated' by EU referendum fallout

The Irish carrier said profit after tax fell 8% to 95 million euro in the three months to the end of December. The firm said average fares fell 17% to 33 euro per passenger as it ramped up competition with rivals, with prices set to go even lower.

