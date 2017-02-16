Delta will bring back free meals on s...

Delta will bring back free meals on some long US flights

Read more: WTNH

Food could be making a comeback in U.S. economy class, where passengers must either schlep their own meals, pay for one on board or make do with pretzels and peanuts. Delta says it will start serving meals to all passengers on 12 long-haul routes over the next several weeks.

