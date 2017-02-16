Delta will bring back free meals on some long US flights
Food could be making a comeback in U.S. economy class, where passengers must either schlep their own meals, pay for one on board or make do with pretzels and peanuts. Delta says it will start serving meals to all passengers on 12 long-haul routes over the next several weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|5 hr
|John Emerson
|11
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|17 hr
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC