Delta Air Lines is bringing back free meals on some domestic flights
The Atlanta-based carrier announced that it will offer free meals for all passengers on several long-haul domestic flights - a service that many airlines eliminated about a decade ago in the face of tight budgets and fierce competition. Starting March 1, Delta will offer free meals throughout the cabin on flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport as well as between JFK and San Francisco International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Fri
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC