Delta Air Lines is bringing back free meals on some domestic flights

53 min ago

The Atlanta-based carrier announced that it will offer free meals for all passengers on several long-haul domestic flights - a service that many airlines eliminated about a decade ago in the face of tight budgets and fierce competition. Starting March 1, Delta will offer free meals throughout the cabin on flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport as well as between JFK and San Francisco International Airport.

Chicago, IL

