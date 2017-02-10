Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Delta Air Lines, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Friday, March 17th.
