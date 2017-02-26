Delta Air Lines Brings Back Free Meals on Some Flights: Here's Why
Delta is trying to fend off the competitive threat from smaller premium carriers like JetBlue and Alaska Airlines by serving free meals in coach on certain routes. Not too long ago, it seemed to many travelers that airlines were constantly removing amenities and never adding new ones.
