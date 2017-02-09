Deal would give some Hawaiian Air pil...

Deal would give some Hawaiian Air pilots 40 per cent raise

14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Hawaiian Airlines has reached a tentative agreement with its pilots union on a six-year contract that will increase wages for some of its pilots by as much as 40 per cent the first year. Wages for the remaining five years would go up between 2 per cent and 3 per cent, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

