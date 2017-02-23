Continue reading Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 round-trip flights to patients in need

Continue reading Southwest Airlines d...

Southwest Airlines is celebrating 10 years of providing free air travel to patients seeking specialized medical care with its largest gift ever -- 10,000 round-trip tickets to be used in 2017. "We really believe it is our responsibility to give back and one of the best ways we can give back is through air travel," said Debra Benton, Southwest's director of community relations and charitable giving.

