Continue reading Southwest Airlines accuses mechanics of overtime boycott in federal lawsuit

Southwest Airlines filed a federal lawsuit accusing its mechanics of illegally boycotting overtime shifts last weekend, the latest turn in increasingly tense contract negotiations that have stretched over four years. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. district court, Southwest said it saw a 75 percent drop in the number of mechanics signing up for and accepting overtime shifts since last Friday.

