Continue reading American Airlines' p...

Continue reading American Airlines' pilot leaders vote no-confidence in CEO, executives

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

American Airlines' pilot union leaders approved a no-confidence vote against CEO Doug Parker and his management team, citing pay and scheduling problems, delays in implementing their full contract and a "toxic" company culture. Monday's balloting occurred days after the head of the Allied Pilots Association complained about Parker's decision to skip a meeting between President Donald Trump and airline chief executives so he could speak in Dallas to a gathering of 1,600 American managers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Mon Captain Yesterday 10
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC