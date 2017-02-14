Continue reading American Airlines' pilot leaders vote no-confidence in CEO, executives

American Airlines' pilot union leaders approved a no-confidence vote against CEO Doug Parker and his management team, citing pay and scheduling problems, delays in implementing their full contract and a "toxic" company culture. Monday's balloting occurred days after the head of the Allied Pilots Association complained about Parker's decision to skip a meeting between President Donald Trump and airline chief executives so he could speak in Dallas to a gathering of 1,600 American managers.

