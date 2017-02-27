Cathay Pacific to launch its first direct flight between Hong Kong and Christchurch, New Zealand
Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific will launch one of its longest non-stop services in December, a thrice-weekly service to Christchurch in the South Island of New Zealand. The flight time between Hong Kong and Christchurch is expected to be between 11 to 12 hours, Cathay Pacific said, while the longest non-stop flight in its network remains the route from Hong Kong to New York.
