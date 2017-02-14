Canberra tourism boss upbeat about overseas growth as Qatar Airways finalise flight plans
Qatar Airways plans to begin flying between Doha and Canberra in February next year, Visit Canberra executive director Ian Hill has revealed. "They're working through details and schedules; there's a lot of logistics that goes into new routes," Mr Hill said.
