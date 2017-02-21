Buffett's Bucket List Buys: The Oracle Making Unexpected Plays Late In The Game
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s recent investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc shows that, even at age 86 , Warren Buffett is still capable of a surprise or two. Here's a look at some of Buffett's more surprising investments in recent years and how they have performed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Fri
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC