Bruce Springsteen fans arrive at airport to find Jetstar flights cancelled
A cancelled Jetstar flight left some Hawke's Bay concert goers worried they may not get to see him perform in Auckland. Bruce Springsteen fans going to Auckland for his concert are irate that Jetstar cancelled flights out of Napier and Palmerston North on Friday with little warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Wed
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC