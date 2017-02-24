British Airways Owner Lifts Profit, H...

British Airways Owner Lifts Profit, Hands Cash to Investors

Read more: Bloomberg

IAG SA boosted full-year earnings 8.6 percent and said it will return 500 million euros to shareholders after fuel costs fell and the company limited capital spending in response to last year's Brexit vote. Operating profit excluding one-time items rose to 2.54 billion euros from 2.34 billion euros in 2015, London-based IAG said in a statement Friday.

