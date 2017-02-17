Bradley W. Blake Named Vice President...

Bradley W. Blake Named Vice President Operations Control Center for SkyWest Airlines

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Travel Industry Wire

Blake will continue to oversee the SkyWest Operations Control Center, including its team of dispatchers, system controllers and operational quality team, and will be responsible for coordinating with each of SkyWest's operational departments to ensure SkyWest's 1,800 daily flights operate safely as scheduled. Blake reports directly to Chief Operating Officer Mike Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Travel Industry Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 17 Freud 12
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC