Bradley W. Blake Named Vice President Operations Control Center for SkyWest Airlines
Blake will continue to oversee the SkyWest Operations Control Center, including its team of dispatchers, system controllers and operational quality team, and will be responsible for coordinating with each of SkyWest's operational departments to ensure SkyWest's 1,800 daily flights operate safely as scheduled. Blake reports directly to Chief Operating Officer Mike Thompson.
