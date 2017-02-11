Boeing's 777X Finally Breaks Its Orde...

Boeing's 777X Finally Breaks Its Order Drought With Singapore Airlines Deal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Boeing's 777X just got a big endorsement from Singapore Airlines, after going a year and a half without a single order. launched the next-generation 777X with great fanfare in late 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Fri Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Thu OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC