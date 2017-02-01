Biggest Avianca investor could cede minority stake to United -media

Feb 2 Avianca Holdings SA controlling shareholder German Efromovich could give up a minority stake in the Colombian carrier to United Continental Holdings Inc, he said in an interview published on Thursday. Without providing details, Efromovich said he had always planned to seek offers for a minority stake through his Synergy Aerospace Corp. "All deals that Synergy manages, where we have to make a decision, were always driven toward a non-controlling offer, a minority," Efromovich said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.