Australia shares hit by materials, Qantas up after results; NZ edge higher
Feb 23 Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by weakness in the materials sector with miner Rio Tinto tumbling after going ex-dividend, though rises in Qantas Airways and Casino operator Crown Resorts after their earnings contained losses. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4 percent, or 22.399 points, at 5,782.700 by 0044 GMT.
