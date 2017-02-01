Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are t...

Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are teaming up to improve your flying experience

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are teaming up to develop a new generation of mobile apps for the carrier's front-line employees. The new collaborative effort, announced on February 2, is aimed at creating greater levels of functionality for the more than 50,000 Apple Watches, iPhones, and iPads United has issued to its flight attendants, gate agents, and other front line employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Virgin America Flight Attendants Jan 25 In word only 2
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Jan 12 Spotted Girl 8
San Francisco Focus City VX Jan 10 Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec '16 Volo Grupe MP 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC