Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are teaming up to improve your flying experience
Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are teaming up to develop a new generation of mobile apps for the carrier's front-line employees. The new collaborative effort, announced on February 2, is aimed at creating greater levels of functionality for the more than 50,000 Apple Watches, iPhones, and iPads United has issued to its flight attendants, gate agents, and other front line employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec '16
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC