Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are teaming up to improve your flying experience

Apple, IBM, and United Airlines are teaming up to develop a new generation of mobile apps for the carrier's front-line employees. The new collaborative effort, announced on February 2, is aimed at creating greater levels of functionality for the more than 50,000 Apple Watches, iPhones, and iPads United has issued to its flight attendants, gate agents, and other front line employees.

