Appeals court lets Delta stay at Dallas airport for now
" A federal appeals court is upholding a ruling that will let Delta Air Lines stay at Dallas Love Field, at least temporarily, over the objections of Southwest Airlines. A spokesman for Southwest said Friday that the airline would continue to fight the case in a lower court in Dallas, where the company is based.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec '16
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC