American Airlines and United Airlines Start Selling Basic Economy Fares
Delta Air Lines' peers are finally starting to roll out their versions of the basic economy fares pioneered by Delta in the past few years. introduced a new class of cheaper "basic economy" fares to help it compete with ultra-low cost carriers on certain routes.
