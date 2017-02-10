Allegiant Airlines cancels New Orleans to Jacksonville nonstop route
Allegiant Airlines confirmed Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 it has canceled its nonstop route from New Orleans to Jacksonville because of slow ticket sales. The Las Vegas-based airline offers low-cost airfare from small U.S. cities to vacation destinations in Florida, California and Hawaii.
