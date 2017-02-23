Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) VP Mark G. Eliasen Sells 1,723 Shares of Stock
Alaska Air Group, Inc. VP Mark G. Eliasen sold 1,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total transaction of $165,890.44.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Wed
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC