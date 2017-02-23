Air NZ's profits down as passengers opt for other airlines
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 23 Qantas Airways Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd reported first-half profit declines as an expansion in capacity by rivals hit global airfares, but both airlines said they expect the fierce competition to moderate. Air New Zealand was hit harder during the period with profit before tax tumbling by a quarter to NZ$349 million and its revenue per available seat kilometre dropping 14.3 percent on long-haul worldwide routes.
