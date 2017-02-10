Air NZ, Jetstar flights from Dunedin grounded due to mechanical problems
An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said 39 passengers on the flight have been offered transport by road or an alternative service tomorrow. Photo / File Passengers have been left stranded at Dunedin Airport tonight after mechanical problems grounded two aircraft this afternoon.
