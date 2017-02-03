Air France swaps two cancelled A380s for smaller A350 jets
Feb 3 Air France has swapped its remaining orders for two Airbus A380 superjumbos for three of the smaller A350s, Airbus data showed on Friday, highlighting a switch towards lighter twinjets. The cancellation of the last two out of a dozen A380s originally ordered by the French flag carrier had been expected after the change was flagged in March last year.
