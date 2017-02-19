Air France-KLM profits up in 2016, cautious for 2017
Air France-KLM said Thursday profits rose sharply in 2016, but issued a cautious outlook for the current year in face of global uncertainty and aggressive competition in the sector. The French-Dutch airline said in a statement that its bottom-line net profit soared to 792 million euros last year, up from 118 million euros in 2015.
