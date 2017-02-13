Air France celebrates network 'heart' at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Air France celebrated the 20th anniversary of the creation of its hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kCtNy4 Air France's first Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" taxis after landing for delivery at Paris Charles deGaulle airport on Dec. 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.