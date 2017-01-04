Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LFL) to "Buy"
The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company's current price.
