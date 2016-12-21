What to watch in 2017
As we start off another year , there are seven aviation issues that we'll be watching throughout the year. Dallas Love Field gates - It's been three months since the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the gate space case at Love Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|Dec 25
|OldCapt
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN?
|Dec 13
|Virgins among US
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC