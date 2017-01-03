United flight from Denver to Fort Lau...

United flight from Denver to Fort Lauderdale diverted, Southwest...

Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

A United Airlines flight from Denver to Fort Lauderdale was diverted on Friday afternoon and a Southwest Airlines flight following the same route delayed in the wake an airport shooting at the Florida hub that has left at least five dead and eight others wounded. A 6:45 p.m. Southwest flight to Fort Lauderdale from Denver and an 11:38 p.m.Spirit Airlines flight on the same route were still listed as on time as of 1:45 p.m. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday morning about 11 a.m., killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody in an attack sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

