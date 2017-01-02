United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Stake Cut by IBM Retirement Fund
IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in United Continental Holdings, Inc. by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period.
