United Airlines, UnionPay International and Planet Payment Announce...

CHICAGO and LONG BEACH, NY, Jan. 24, 2017 -- In order to meet the needs of Chinese travelers, United Airlines, UnionPay International and Planet Payment, Inc. today announced the launch of UnionPay Credit Card acceptance with United Airlines for reservations and other ticketing purchases online and through call centers UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global businesses. It is a subsidiary of UnionPay, a Chinese financial services corporation which provides bank card services and a major card scheme in mainland China.

