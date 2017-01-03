United Airlines Shares Have Had Their Run, Say Analysts, Who Now Prefer Delta
United Airlines shares gained 28% in 2016, and now Wall Street's wandering eye has turned elsewhere - particularly toward Delta - for market gains. Now, several analysts say it may be time for investors to let United shares take a breather and to turn their attention to Delta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|4 hr
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|Dec 25
|OldCapt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC