United Airlines Shares Have Had Their Run, Say Analysts, Who Now Prefer Delta

United Airlines shares gained 28% in 2016, and now Wall Street's wandering eye has turned elsewhere - particularly toward Delta - for market gains. Now, several analysts say it may be time for investors to let United shares take a breather and to turn their attention to Delta.

