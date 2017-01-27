United Airlines Said to Plan Los Ange...

United Airlines Said to Plan Los Angeles Push in Comeback Effort

Read more: Bloomberg

United Continental Holdings Inc. is targeting a major expansion at Los Angeles International Airport in an effort to reverse a slide that's left the airline languishing behind its biggest rivals at the busiest West Coast hub, said people familiar with the plans. President Scott Kirby told United pilots this month that the company needs more space and is studying plans to claim most or all of a future terminal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

