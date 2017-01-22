United Airlines grounds all U.S. flights because of a computer problem
Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an "IT issue." The company did not provide any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.
