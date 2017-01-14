United Airlines Can't Get Rid of the Boeing 747 Fast Enough
For the second time in less than a year, United Airlines is moving up the retirement date for its fleet of Boeing 747 jumbo jets. United Airlines has been flying one version or another of Boeing's iconic jumbo jet since 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC