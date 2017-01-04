Two Frontier Airlines drops two flights from Pittsburgh International Airport
Two of the five flights launched by Frontier Airlines from Pittsburgh International Airport last June with great fanfare didn't last long - all of about four months. After suspending service to Chicago and Atlanta at the end of October in what it described as seasonal adjustments, the ultra low-fare carrier confirmed that it will not bring back either flight this spring.
