Tourism: Too much of a good thing?
Tourism goes into the new year making more money than ever but facing big decisions about how to fund its unprecedented growth. Traffic jams around Auckland Airport this summer have infuriated travellers, tourists have fouled trails on the Coromandel and about a fifth of New Zealanders say they are worried about the impact of too many visitors.
