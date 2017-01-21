Time Is Running out for a Final Ride on the Classic 747
Aviation enthusiasts who want one last ride on a U.S.-operated 747 have limited time left. But will avgeeks go out of their way to fly on an aircraft that no longer has wide appeal for passengers? With United Continental Holdings Inc. joining rival Delta Air Lines Inc. in retiring the iconic jumbo jet this year, plenty of aviation enthusiasts may be pondering a trip or two to experience a U.S.-operated 747 one last time .
