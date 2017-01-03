Those With ADHD Might Make Better Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is defined by three primary symptoms: Hyperactivity, inattentiveness and impulsivity. These conditions don't always correlate with success in institutional settings such as schools and corporate environments, but an ADHD diagnosis didn't limit JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman or Virgin Group founder Richard Branson .
